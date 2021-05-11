Ciattarelli: End extra unemployment benefits to help N.J. small businesses

TRENTON, N.J. – Republican frontrunner Jack Ciattarelli called for the end of extra unemployment benefits on Monday in light of widespread reports of businesses unable to coax employees back to their storefronts.

“Hey Governor Murphy, with the exception of those who must watch their kids because you refuse to open schools, it’s time to end the extra unemployment benefits which disincentivize work & further cripple small businesses already hanging on by a thread,” Ciattarelli tweeted. “Let’s get back to work!”

–

New Jersey companies are facing employee challenges across most industries, but the labor shortage promises to be a particularly acute catastrophe for the Jersey Shore this summer with restaurant owners and amusement park operators.

–