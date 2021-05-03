Ciattarelli dismisses Murphy’s loosened restrictions as “too little, too late”

2021 GOP gubernatorial frontrunner Jack Ciattarelli says Phil Murphy’s lifting of many – but not all – COVID-19 capacity restrictions is too little, too late.

“Today’s so-called ‘announcement’ from Governor Murphy is too little, too late. The only science Murphy cares about is political science, made clear by his follow-the-leader reaction to my full and transparent reopening plan announced weeks ago,” tweeted Ciattarelli.” Common sense must prevail here – it is time for Governor Murphy to fully reopen our economy, lift the outdoor mask mandate completely, and commit to getting our kids back in school five full days a week, as even the CDC has called for.”

In April, Ciattarelli called for a full reopening of N.J. businesses with certain social distancing guidelines in place (e.g. indoor masks).

