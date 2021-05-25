TONIGHT: Rooney will recap the Ciattarelli/Singh debate with NJ Globe

Tuesday night will offer plenty of opportunities to sink your teeth into the NJGOP gubernatorial primary, Save Jerseyans, since three of four candidates are participating in live events. Yours truly is even in on the action.

Here’s a quick overview:

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., Jack Ciattarelli and Hirsh Singh will debate live on NJ 101.5 for a full hour. It’s the only Republican debate this spring since Singh backed out of the second PBS debate (previously scheduled for Wednesday) at the 11th hour.

At 8:00 p.m., I’ll join NJ Globe’s David Wildstein on Facebook Live and YouTube to recap the Ciattarelli/Singh clash. A Democrat representative is up after me to throw her two cents into the mix.

Then, at 8:30 p.m., NJ 101.5 morning host Bill Spadea will host a Facebook LIVE with his preferred candidate Phil Rizzo who narrowly failed to qualify for the debate.

Primary Day is June 8th. Tune in, take notes, and engage the process. Whoever wins is the man to challenge Murphy in November, so the choice couldn’t be more important.

