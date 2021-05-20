Ciattarelli tells Sweeney, Coughlin to “do their jobs,” slams bill to preserve Murphy’s powers

SOMERVILLE, N.J. – Republican frontrunner Jack Ciattarelli blasted Phil Murphy, the Democrat legislative leadership, and A577 on Thursday morning ahead of an anticipated vote to christen Murphy as the Garden State’s dictator through the end of 2021.

“This legislation advanced by the Democratic leadership, which, by every indication, has the complete support of the Democratic majority, is nothing more than a thinly-disguised sham intended to preserve the abusive control Governor Murphy has wielded over the people and businesses of New Jersey for the past fourteen months,” said Ciattarelli. “Frankly, as a former legislator, I am deeply disappointed to see the legislature roll over like this.”

“Governor Murphy’s one-man show over the past year is responsible for the deaths of thousands of seniors and veterans in our nursing homes, as well one out of three New Jersey businesses closing their doors forever,” Ciattarelli continued. “Even the all Democratic-controlled New York State Legislature saw fit to curb Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers under similar circumstances. It’s time for Speaker Craig Coughlin and Assembly Democrats to do their jobs for the people of New Jersey.”

Up until now, Murphy has relied upon the Emergency Health Powers Act to expand and renew his own authority without legislative oversight.

The partisan Democrat bill would legislatively ratify 15 of Murphy’s executive orders and keep them in place until January 1, 2022 is expected to receive a vote sometime Thursday.

The legislation would specifically allow Murphy to continue to impose draconian restrictions on the people of New Jersey, maintain a mask mandate, regulate restaurant social distancing, freeze evictions and even prevent the cancellation of insurance policies for non-payment among other items.

