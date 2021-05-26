Court orders Murphy Administration to release county-level COVID-19 data

TRENTON, N.J. – On Tuesday, Assemblyman Erik Petersen (R-23) won a small but significant victory in the battle to pry critical COVID-19 data from the notoriously opaque Murphy Administration.

Superior Court Judge Mary C. Jacobson ordered the New Jersey Department of Health to release county-level data which the Democrat administration purportedly employs when reporting COVID-19 stats to the public.

–

The data pertains to the so-called COVID-19 Activity Level Index which was employed to restrict the operation of state businesses.

Law360 has the full story here.

–