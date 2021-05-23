Dave Portnoy visits the Jersey Shore

The Jersey Shore is no stranger to Presidential visits. Richard Nixon spent some time on Long Beach Island. Benjamin Harris visited Cape May. James Garfield? Big Long Branch guy…as was Ulysses S. Grant. Donald Trump brought one of his famed rallies to Wildwood. Who could forget Barack Obama’s visit after Superstorm Sandy devastated our region?

This past Friday our beloved Jersey Shore got another Presidential visit when El Presidente – Dave Portnoy – surprised a few local pizza shops with a drop-in to film Barstool Pizza Reviews. Dave’s pizza reviews are known to give pizza parlors a big boost, as legions of Stoolies (Barstool Sports fans) often flock to support those who get rave reviews from Portnoy. We all know how much Dave cares about small businesses. The guy raised millions of dollars to keep so many afloat during the pandemic. Needless to say, Dave is welcomed with open arms whenever he shows up. Friday was no different.

According to social media, the 100+ million dollar man visited Maruca’s in Seaside Heights, where he tweeted “I think Seaside Heights may be my people.” As the son of a guy who worked at a pizza spot on the Seaside Heights boardwalk in the 80s, I took particular pride in seeing Mr. Portnoy, who has diamond hands, proclaim Seaside Heights as his people. I also love me some Maruca’s.

I think Seaside Heights may be my people pic.twitter.com/vYSQRtmQAm — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 21, 2021

From there it appears that Dave, also known for being ripped and hitting dingers, stopped by Rosie’s in Point Pleasant Beach. He then swung through Bradley Beach visiting Vic’s Italian Restaurant and Del Ponte’s Coal Fired Pizza – which happens to be this author’s favorite neighborhood pizza spot. I caught up with the founder of Barstool Sports (and kinda the whole internet) at Del Ponte’s, as he wrapped up his review and took photos with surprised patrons and passers-by. Dave did not disappoint. Not unlike a politician searching for votes, Davey Day Trader took a million pictures, exchanged pleasantries and backslaps, and even humored this author with an assist on my “it’s a good day for a good day” Instagram story. He probably made some other stops along the way that this author missed, because I’m not really an author.

It’s a good day for a good day when you run into @stoolpresidente in Bradley Beach. He was all over the Jersey Shore today trying out some of our best pizza spots like Del Ponte’s & Maruca’s. The dude was a total class act. pic.twitter.com/Dsf6fVdBrM — Frank Luna (@FrankLunaNJ) May 22, 2021

Now, this Presidential visit was not without controversy. There were some disappointed folks at D’Jais Bar and Grill in Belmar, as they expected to see the world’s most famous Boston sports fan – who was also in the National Honor Society – after he name-dropped them on Twitter and posted a cryptic picture of the Belmar Motor Lodge. Dave cleared up this controversy with his trademark candor by simply explaining on Twitter that Rico did not want him to go without him. Period. Full stop.

Dave will be back at the Jersey Shore. We share his blue-collar mentality. We are passionate about sports. We are never shy about our feelings. We give a damn about our neighbors. Small businesses are the backbone of our communities. And, we have the best pizza in the world.

Until next time, El Presidente, it’s a good day for a good day.

Frank Luna was born and raised at the Jersey Shore and has worked in politics and government for over 15 years. He’s also an Infantryman in the Army National Guard who is known for his wild optimism and willingness to lend a hand to those in need. He can be found on Instagram and Twitter: @FrankLunaNJ

