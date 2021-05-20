Democrats postpone vote extending Murphy’s dictatorship through the end of ’21

Under pressure from Republicans and reportedly some Democrats, too, Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-Middlesex) cancelled a plan vote on A-5777 this Thursday which would’ve extended 15 Murphy executive orders through December.

“After speaking with legislative colleagues, advocates and other interested parties I have decided to postpone today’s vote on A-5777 in order to refine it so that it is the fairest and most responsible bill possible,” said Coughlin in a released statement. “I am committed to ending the public health emergency. This is extremely important legislation that we must get right.”