DeSantis may’ve gotten best of Christie on the great mask debate

Chris Christie believes that Bridgegate ended his 2016 presidential aspirations and there’s truth to that, but the more complete answer is that the bridge scandal confirmed ugly stereotypes about politicians from New Jersey. By 2016, he looked and sounded less like Rudy Giuliani busting up the Fish Market circa and more like Tony Soprano (even when he had a legitimate point). Embittered and angry, the new look undermined his authenticity as a crusading, straight-talking reformer. He became a insult-spewing cartoon character. Or a professional wrestling heel. Pick your analogy!

I’m continuing to watch Florida’s Ron DeSantis like a hawk as I’m sure you are, too, Save Jerseyans, and I’m thinking he might strike some primary voters as an improved Chris Christie. One who translates to Middle Americans who want to (1) hear straight talk and (2) see a willingness to “call bullshit” on the Left but also prefer a canddiate who feels more like a real person with rock-solid core beliefs.

Just consider the ongoing #maskwars.

Check out this week’s exchange between DeSantis and the Media which continues to mock Florida’s mask policies:

GOV. DESANTIS: “The crazy people are the ones that are vaccinated still wearing six masks in New York City.”

pic.twitter.com/rfUgBGt5LQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2021

Contrast DeSantis’s articulate (and accurate) slam to Christie’s October 2020 virtue-signaling PSA exclaiming that he was wrong not to wear a mask…

Especially as we learn more about the science of COVID-19, folks, who do you think sounds like they’re closer to wear the GOP base is on this thing? And non-GOP voters who are fed-up with the Faucists and their political science? The governor of Florida? Or the former governor of New Jersey?

More of our suspicions are validated, whether it be the Wuhan lab theory or doubts as to whether the previously infected need to be vaccinated. There’s now even questions about whether boosters will be needed for vaccinated persons:

“emerging research is showing that vaccines and even infections by the virus actually confer long-term immunity and that most vaccinated people won’t need booster shots — at least, not any time soon” https://t.co/S07FpQui3c — Declan O'Scanlon (@declanoscanlon) May 28, 2021

DeSantis is positioning himself as the authentic and successful counter-point to the Fauci-led cultural hysteria surrounding this virus, Save Jerseyans.

A lot can change – 2024 is a few political lifetimes away – but it’s probably the better position to be in if you want to win a national Republican nomination.

