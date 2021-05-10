Districts containing nearly 1M N.J. kids still aren’t fully back to full-time in-person learning

Governor Phil Murphy confirmed on Monday that 473 school districts containing 959,693 children still aren’t completely back to full-time in-person instruction.

338 districts with 393,784 students are back to full-time, in-person instruction.

–

416 districts (751,622 students) continue to limp along with a hybrid schedule..

13 holdout districts (45,420) – mostly in poorer Democrat strongholds where children are most likely to suffer for lack of structure – have remained fully remote.

44 other districts (162,651) have a mix of different approaches at different in-district school buildings.

It’s political science, not science.

Teacher’s unions have continued to drive the reopening process with Democrat politicians including Joe Biden continuing to let them take the lead. Notwithstanding nearly unanimous opinion in favor of in-person instruction as very safe, New Jersey isn’t planning a full return to in-person instruction until fall 2021.

–