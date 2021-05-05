Hopewell Township police officer fired for Facebook post critical of BLM

Hopewell Township Officer Sara Erwin reportedly lost her job last week over a June 2020 criticizing the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

A second officer – Sgt. Mandy Gray – was suspended for commenting on Erwin’s post.

NJ.com shared the taxt of Erwin’s posted comments:

“Last night as I left for work I had my two kids crying for me not to go to work. I don’t think I’ve ever felt the way I did last night. And then I watched people I know and others I care about going into harms way. I love my police family like my own. So when you share posts and things on Facebook I’d really appreciate if you’d THINK before doing so. I’ve seen so many black lives matter [sic] hashtags in these posts. Just to let you know – they are terrorists. They hate me. They hate my uniform. They don’t care if I die.”

More than 2,000 police officers were injured nationwide during the summer 2020 riots following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Hopewell Township Committee’s decision is being appealed according to NJ 101.5’s Dan Alexander.

Meanwhile, in another bizarre twist to the larger saga, a Derek Chauvin juror’s pre-trial BLM shirt photo is stirring controversy and may place the convicted defendant’s guilty verdict in jeopardy.

