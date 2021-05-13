House Republicans ask Ethics Committee to investigate Sherrill over bogus recon tours claim

Mikie Sherrill may finally have a lot of explaining to do, Save Jerseyans.

Months after making wild and unsubstantiated claims that members of Congress gave recon tours for January 6th rioters, The Daily Caller reported that Sherrill (D, NJ-11) has been named in an ethics complaint filed by Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL), Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) and Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI).

The two-term Democrat congresswoman is among 34 Democrats named as respondents.

“In an official appearance from her congressional office, which was broadcast on her official Facebook account, Rep. Sherrill doubled down on these unsubstantiated allegations, arguing for punishment for crimes that did not occur: ‘I also intend to see that . . . those Members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on January 5th for reconnaissance for the next day—those Members of Congress who incited the violent crowd, those Members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy—I’m going to see that they’re held accountable,’” the complaint explains.

Sherrill had made the cited comments during a January 2021 Facebook event.

