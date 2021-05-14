You are Here
Kean calls on Murphy to lift the N.J. mask mandate

New Jersey’s top elected Republican official called on Phil Murphy on Thursday evening to end the state’s mask mandate.

“I’m calling on @GovMurphy to follow the science and @CDCgov’s lead by immediately lifting all mask and social distancing requirements for vaccinated individuals both indoors and outdoors in New Jersey,” Senate GOP Leader Tom Kean Jr. tweeted.

The CDC announced on Thursday that the nation could safely stop wearing masks in most outdoor and indoor contexts if the wearers are fully vaccinated; the Murphy Administration declined to reverse its mandate, saying only that the governor was reviewing the new guidance.

