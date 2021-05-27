LD1 legislators send 3-word letter to Murphy: “Unmask our kids.”

The message isn’t ambiguous, Save Jerseyans, and it’s certain to be a common theme as the GOP enters the final several months of the 2021 election cycle.

On Thursday, the LD1 GOP legislative team of Mike Testa, Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan sent a three-word letter to Governor Murphy: “Unmask our kids.”

–

The Governor’s mask mandate is set to expire on Friday, but it’s full of holes (as Testa’s fellow State Senate Declan O’Scanlon has pointed out). One of those exceptions is continued masking for school kids which Murphy has said he plans to continue requiring into the fall months…