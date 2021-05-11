Legendary Jersey Shore seafood spot will advertise for hard-to-find workers… by plane!

It’s one thing to read about the catestrophic labor shortage at the Jersey Shore right now, Save Jerseyans, but it’s another thing altogether to hear a successful businessman explain the scope of the problem in plain language.

Our good friend Rich Zeoli of 1210 WPHT in Philly talked to the owner of Mike’s Seafood on Monday. The legendary Sea Isle City-based (Cape May County) eatery specializes in fresh seafood. Unfortunately, despite offering $15 per hour to start (!), Mike’s is resorting to advertising employment by airplane since stimulus payments and expanded unemployment benefits are keeping tourism industry workers on the couch.

–

Listen: