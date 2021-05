SaveJersey.com Founder and Editor-in-Chief Matt Rooney was back on Philly’s 1210 WPHT on Monday, Save Jerseyans, co-hosting a Memorial Day-themed program with veteran station host Dom Giordano.

The duo’s topics included Kamala’s Memorial Day “long weekend” tweet, a propagandistic AP piece invoking Joe Biden’s late son, New Jersey’s summer camp masking rules, more Leftist brainwashing in our schools, and a lively discussion of the greatest patriotic films of all time.

–

Listen below: