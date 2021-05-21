Malinowski, New Jersey’s top pandemic profiteer, hid $1 million in Covid-related stock trades

2022 in NJ-07 just got a whole lot more interesting, Save Jerseyans..

You may remember that Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) drew some scrutiny back in the winter months for trading pandemic stocks while making sure you were stuck at home thanks to his buddy Phil Murphy’s coronavirus executive orders. As it turns out, Malinowski’s behavior – e.g. trading Peloton and an infectious disease testing company – was only the tip of the iceberg.

On Friday, the AP reported that, “[s]ince early 2020, Malinowski has bought or sold as much as $1 million of stock in medical and tech companies that had a stake in the virus response” and, to make matters worse, “[t]he trades were just one slice of a stock buying and selling spree by the congressman during that time, worth as much as $3.2 million, that he did not properly disclose.”

The disclosure issue is bad enough for obvious reasons, folks. Malinowski’s behavior looks like a possibly egregious violation of the 2012 Stock Act.

The even worst part is that this jerky socialist shitbag was trying to cash-in on your misery, and he did it all while LECTURING others for profiting off of the pandemic on MSNBC in April 2020:

We’ll see what redistricting does to NJ-07, but Tom Kean Jr. only lost to Malinowski in November 2020 by a few thousands votes in a very Democratic year.

The Malinowski campaign team is in deep.

