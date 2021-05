SaveJersey.com Founder and Editor-in-Chief Matt Rooney is on your radio twice this long holiday weekend, Save Jerseyans, co-hosting with the legendary Dom Giordano on Philly’s Rush station: Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

Here’s how/when you can listen to Matt:

–

Saturday, 5/28 – 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (click here)

Monday, 5/30 – 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (click here)

Toll-free call-in number: (855) 839-1210

–