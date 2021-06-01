Middletown BOE joins chorus demanding an end to Murphy’s school mask mandate

Middletown’s Board of Education is the latest to call on Governor Phil Murphy to end his anti-science mask mandate for school children.

“This Board of Education wants to see our children’s smiles again,” the board wrote Governor Murphy shortly before the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

–

Middletown Mayor Tony Perry backed up his township’s ed board.

“Why are athletes allowed to wrestle and play contact sports without masks but are required while sitting at their desks?” Perry told Save Jersey. “Why am I allowed to walk into a restaurant, sit and eat at a table without a mask but a student learning chemistry at their desk must where a one? What science proves that COVID-19 knows the difference between a school and any other facility? These decisions aren’t based on science, there based on political science. I appreciate the members of the Middletown Board of Education who are putting our children first!”

–