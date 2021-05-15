More than 4/5ths of Singh’s receipts came from himself, parents

Hirsh Singh loaned his own campaign $418,005 which, together with healthy $4,900 donations from each of his parents, constitutes more than four-fifths of what he’s brought in so far for his 2021 gubernatorial campaign.

A perennial candidate for high office, Singh has only raised $98,646.78 from donors who aren’t his parents as of his report filed on May 10th.

–

Singh’s modest haul compares to $563,263.11 raised by Pastor Phil Rizzo and $2,128,060.90 raised by the field’s frontrunner Jack Ciattarelli.

In 2017, Hirsh Singh’s father – whose company made big money off of government contracts – donated $1,000 to Phil Murphy. Singh’s father also loaned $950,000 to his son’s first failed GOP gubernatorial bid that same year.

Singh went on to lose a congressional primary and a U.S. Senate primary in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

This cycle, his personal loan was enough to power him into two debate showdowns with Jack Ciattarelli later in May. Rizzo failed to qualify for the debates.

–