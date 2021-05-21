Murphy caves, will end mask mandate for the fully vaccinated beginning May 28th

NJ.com is reporting that Governor Phil Murphy, one of nation’s last masking holdouts, will end New Jersey’s indoor mask mandate for full-vaccinated individuals effective May 28th. The formal announcement will apparently come on Monday.

Only New Jersey and Hawaii continued to buck CDC guidance and refuse to end (or at least set a date to end) their indoor mask mandates as of Friday. Murphy signaled refusal to change his mind earlier this week, but he also faced increased criticism from even traditionally friendly quarters (like MSNBC’s Morning Joe hosts) for his hold-out position which some believe not only ran contrary to “the science” but also disincentized vaccinations…

–

News of Murphy’s flip-flop of masks also comes 24 hours after the Democrat-controlled postponed, following a public outcry, a vote on a bill to extend the governor’s dictatorial emergency powers through the end of 2021…

Developing…