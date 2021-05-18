Murphy issues 241st executive order, ties Christie’s total from both terms

Governor Murphy issued his 241st executive order on Monday, Save Jerseyans, eliminating the outdoor mask mandate in most contexts but keeping it in place for schools and similar places. “Science” strikes again!

Phil Murphy’s been in office for about 40 months (just shy of 3 1/2 years). Chris Christie issued 241 executive orders over eight years (including Superstorm Sandy); eight years = 96 months.

–

No other governor comes close.

Corzine issued 167 in four years in one full term

Whitman issued 123 before ending her second term early to join the Bush Administration as EPA director (where she told first responders that Ground Zero air was okay to breath).

Murphy’s eye-popping total is especially egregious when you consider that Christie had a hostile legislature for both of his terms. With Democrats in charge, it’s less surprising that Christie, a Republicans, turned to executive orders to accomplish his agenda.

Murphy recently said he may let his emergency powers expire in June if the legislature adopts what he deems to be acceptable legislation to take take the place of his endless parade of executive actions.

–