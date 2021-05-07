Murphy may offer cash for vaccinations

Governor Murphy’s widely-panned “free beer/shot” program to entice vaccine cooperation isn’t getting the desired reaction, Save Jerseyans, so he upped the ante on Friday.

“All things are on the table,” Murphy replied on Fox’s “Good Day New York.”

What was he talking about?

Offering people cash to get the shot, something that’s entering the national discussion as vaccine demand continues to drop.

Maryland is apparently offering $100 to state workers. West Virginia’s version of this incentive is $100 savings bonds for anyone who gets a vaccine between the ages of 16 to and 35.

Of course, the real problem is Murphy himself. $100 bucks is nice, but if people saw a REAL reason to get the shot, e.g., you could take your mask off? He wouldn’t need to bribe them, but this is classic big government thinking for you.

