Murphy, Persichilli caught lying about vaccine numbers. Or is it worse than that?

The lies continue to pile up, Save Jerseyans, but it might also be worse than all that.

News12’s Kurt Siegelin caught it following Monday’s daily COVID-19 briefing:

So Murphy and the woman who needs an introduction Judy P. contradicted their own health department.

Lovely.

Did they lie? Maybe.

What’s arguably worse: Persichilli has no clue what she’s doing? And Murphy continues to know even less?

I always assume incompetence before conspiracy, Save Jerseyans, and while Murphy & Co. undoubtedly continue to manipulate the presentation of data to suit their narrative, it’s also evidence that the Murphy Administration’s ability to manage data, run basic government functions (like the MVC and unemployment system), and instill confidence in their response to a crisis leaves much to be desired.

