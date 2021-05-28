Murphy (inadvertently?) may’ve helped Team Singh after advisor’s debate antics backfire

The blowback against Hirsh Singh after his advisor, King Penna, apparently staged a taped debate night confrontation with Jack Ciattarelli’s wife has been nearly universal, Save Jerseyans.

Even Governor Phil Murphy weighed in on Thursday, and if we’re being honest (which we always are around here), it’s probably the only silver-lining for Team Singh.

–

“Attacking a political opponent’s family is appalling and disgraceful,” Murphy tweeted. “Hirsh Singh should immediately apologize to the Ciattarelli’s. This is a new low.”

Attacking a political opponent's family is appalling and disgraceful. Hirsh Singh should immediately apologize to the Ciattarellis. This is a new low.https://t.co/MsHiF6dWSf — Phil Murphy (@PhilMurphyNJ) May 27, 2021

–

Murphy’s a lot of things but he’s not stupid, folks. Not when it comes to manipulation.

It’s well known that, rightly or wrongly, New Jersey Democrats view Singh as much easier to beat in November than Ciattarelli due to Singh’s two-dimensional MAGA messaging. Some of you may disagree with that! That’s your right, but that’s how Democrats see the playing field.

So by calling Singh out, Team Singh now has the opportunity to trumpet Murphy’s criticism as a perverse badge of honor in its last-minute effort to pull ahead of Ciattarelli.

It’s a win-win for Murphy, folks. Let’s see how it ends up for Singh. We’ll know soon enough.

–