Murphy’s treasurer admits state received $6.3B in federal aid, told no one!

Would you forget to tell your spouse or business partner about a multi-billion dollar windfall?

Legislators learned on Thursday from Murphy Administration Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio that the state had received $6.3 billion in federal relief funds through the “American Rescue Plan” Act but, apparently, simply failed to mention it before now. Amazingly.

Muoio made the admission when questioned by state Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) during her revenue update.

“They received the whole hog last night – $6.3 billion – but didn’t think to mention it to the budget committee or anybody else,” said O’Scanlon. “As a result of my questions, the information slipped out, and every member of the budget committee, Republican and Democrat alike, were stunned by the admission.

“It makes us wonder what else the Administration is trying to hide,” O’Scanlon added.

Republican members have been repeatedly asking the administration about the funds, when they might arrive, and how they plan to use them for months. Republicans also previously opposed the adminstration’s multi-billion dollar COVID-19 borrowing scam which, as predicted, ended up being unwarranted in light of aid and revenues received.

“The Murphy administration is a bush league administration that is as transparent as a stone,” said Assemblyman Hal Wirths (R-24) who served in the Christie cabinet. “It’s hard to believe Murphy had no idea when this money was coming in. He doesn’t care about anything other than themselves and their own power. Every single person in New Jersey deserves to know what is going on in state government during an indefinite emergency, but nobody knows what is actually happening behind the scenes except for Murphy and his inner circle. This administration has been outrageous, now it is despicable.”

A complete lack of government transparency has defined the Murphy Administration’s pandemic-era operations. Denied OPRA requests, shady COVID-19 case math, and now this latest outrage have become all-too-common since last March.

