N.J. “business” group defends Murphy from GOP senator’s criticism, then deletes tweet

With friends like these, Save Jerseyans? New Jersey’s small businesses hardly need enemies!

On Wednesday, our friend Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) offered a full-throated condemnation of Governor Murphy’s “micromanaging” and “ridiculous rules.” The State Senator’s relatively uncontroversial tweet earned a suprising rebuke from… the official government affairs account of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA)?

Seeing is believing:

The tweet was subsquently deleted.

NJBIA’s GA account is also now restricted. Hm.

The organization’s stated goals include “championing a competitive business climate, both locally and globally.” Defending a man who raised taxes and killed one-third of the state’s small businesses in 2020 with his arbitrary, anti-science COVID-19 regulations is an awfully curious way to “champion a competitive business climate,” don’t you think???

Sadly, it’s part of a pattern.

Many of New Jersey’s pro-business-in-name-only groups are weak in defending private industry; the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce is another prime offender.

New Jersey’s small businesses deserve a hell of a lot better, but if they want better, they’re going to need to organize around a new banner. Their current advocates suck.

