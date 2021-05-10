REVISING HISTORY: Trenton deleted 16,741 Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks

The Murphy Administration’s number games continued last week, Save Jerseyans, as Trenton continued to delete previously reported COVID-19 cases which – per Murphy himself – informed the regime’s pandemic restrictions and policies.

Our friend the Woke Zombie is on it as always…

–

#NJ #COVID19 Case update for 5/9. Reported: 673

Adds: 900

Deletions: 641

Net: 259

DoD Change: 253 Deletions continue, another 673 today. Thats a 14 day total of 16,741 deletions. They kept schools and LTCs locked down with cases, now are conveniently deleting them pic.twitter.com/eBUnmXIOyq — Woke Zombie 😊 (@foogatwo) May 9, 2021