REVISING HISTORY: Trenton deleted 16,741 Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks

The Murphy Administration’s number games continued last week, Save Jerseyans, as Trenton continued to delete previously reported COVID-19 cases which – per Murphy himself – informed the regime’s pandemic restrictions and policies.

