REVISING HISTORY: Trenton deleted 16,741 Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks

The Murphy Administration’s number games continued last week, Save Jerseyans, as Trenton continued to delete previously reported COVID-19 cases which – per Murphy himself – informed the regime’s pandemic restrictions and policies.
Our friend the Woke Zombie is on it as always…
#NJ #COVID19 Case update for 5/9.
Reported: 673
Adds: 900
Deletions: 641
Net: 259
DoD Change: 253
Deletions continue, another 673 today. Thats a 14 day total of 16,741 deletions.
They kept schools and LTCs locked down with cases, now are conveniently deleting them pic.twitter.com/eBUnmXIOyq
— Woke Zombie 😊 (@foogatwo) May 9, 2021
#NJ #COVID19 They told us 10k was one time. They clearly lied. We are now up to 16,741 deletions in 14 days. Crickets from the media. https://t.co/TNgh9rbVDg pic.twitter.com/MUyo8cRSHl
— Woke Zombie 😊 (@foogatwo) May 9, 2021