At April’s anemic rate? N.J. won’t reach pre-Covid employment for 7 years!

New Jersey’s job market continued to underwhelm in April 2021, Save Jerseyans, with just 900 non-hospitality and leisure sector jobs added.

The Garden State’s unemployment rate was 7.5% for the month. While the red state average was 4.6%, New Jersey trailed even the significantly higher blue state average of 6.3%.

What’s truly sobering is how far the state remains behind where it needs to be to recover from the spring 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

“A gain in jobs may be seen as better than a drop, but at April’s rate it would take another 7 years to get New Jersey’s job count back to its February 2020 peak!” said Dr. Charles Steindel, former Chief Economist of the State of New Jersey in an analysis for the Garden State Initiative. “While the one modestly bright spot was leisure and hospitality, which has gained more than 18,000 jobs since December, the sector is still more than 90,000 short of its peak.”

Seven years, folks!

We could theoretically have TWO new governors between now and then. Let that sink in.

This is a once-in-a-generation economic disaster, and it was largely man-made.

