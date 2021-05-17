NJ-03: Flanagan gets biblical, compares possible primary opponent to “the Devil himself”

30-something yacht builder Rob Healey may have the inside edge to challenge Andy Kim (D, NJ-03) in next year’s midterm contest.

Another Republican who wants the nomination – Twitter activist Tricia Flanagan – zeroed-in on Healey’s punk rock band experience to accuse the millionaire businessman of being “the Devil himself.”

“I need your help more than ever!” Flanagan tweeted on Friday. “No joke—punk rocker Rob Healey entered the Primary in NJ CD3, has no party affiliation & these are actual band pictures It’s as if the Devil himself has decided to run for Congress Please help spread the word that this is NOT what America needs!”

Healey, who also has a humanitarian track record, served as lead singer for “The Ghouls” pictured in Flanagan’s tweet. The band is no longer active.

Flanagan’s party affiliation dig is accurate but arguably hypocritical.

She previously lost a 2018 U.S. Senate bid as an independent. She lost as second U.S. Senate bid in 2020, too, but as a Republican to primary opponent Rikin Mehta.

