Ocean County superintendent draws heat from the NJEA for call to unmask school kids

The hero of the week is Triantafillos Parlapanides, Save Jerseyans.

The superintendent of Central Regional School District (which covers Berkeley Township, Island Heights, Ocean Gate, Seaside Heights and Seaside Park in Ocean County), Parlapanides wrote to Governor Murphy this week to ask that school children be allowed to remove their masks.

“I am respectfully asking that you repeal executive order 175 so that students can breathe and then at graduation parents can see their child’s smiling face,” Parlapanides said in his letter.

 

The blowback from the NJEA was predictable; on Thursday, a spokesperson for the notorious union told NJ Advance Media that eliminating the mandate would constitute taking “risks or shortcuts.”

As per usual, the specific science undergirding the NJEA’s position wasn’t shared!

Also on Thursday, the Democrat legislative leadership pressed the pause button on a bill to permit Murphy’s mask mandate and 14 other executive orders to continue through December 31, 2021.

