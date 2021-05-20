Ocean County superintendent draws heat from the NJEA for call to unmask school kids

The hero of the week is Triantafillos Parlapanides, Save Jerseyans.

The superintendent of Central Regional School District (which covers Berkeley Township, Island Heights, Ocean Gate, Seaside Heights and Seaside Park in Ocean County), Parlapanides wrote to Governor Murphy this week to ask that school children be allowed to remove their masks.

–

“I am respectfully asking that you repeal executive order 175 so that students can breathe and then at graduation parents can see their child’s smiling face,” Parlapanides said in his letter.

The superintendent of Central Regional School District wants Governor Murphy to lift mask mandates in schools – according to a letter sent to the governor on Monday. Do you think kids should be masked up inside schools? Mandates also remain outside on school grounds. @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/Jnm14j0tVN — Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) May 20, 2021

The blowback from the NJEA was predictable; on Thursday, a spokesperson for the notorious union told NJ Advance Media that eliminating the mandate would constitute taking “risks or shortcuts.”

The @NJEA responding to the superintendent's call to lift mask mandates in schools and on school grounds – top paragraph is their official response. Bottom is data they sent us supporting their reply. @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/HgA7G8AaWE — Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) May 20, 2021

As per usual, the specific science undergirding the NJEA’s position wasn’t shared!

Also on Thursday, the Democrat legislative leadership pressed the pause button on a bill to permit Murphy’s mask mandate and 14 other executive orders to continue through December 31, 2021.

–