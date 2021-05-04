O’Scanlon: Small N.J. restaurants, bars can’t increase capacity with Murphy’s six-foot rule

State Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) said the Murphy Administration’s six-foot requirement needs to go, too, in the wake of Monday’s loosening of restaurant capacity restrictions.

“The social distancing rules are unnecessary. We have to give people some credit for being responsible enough to take care of themselves,” said O’Scanlon. “For small restaurants and bars, the six-foot rule means they won’t be able to increase capacity, even with the Governor’s announcement. The Governor is waiting for the CDC to make the call, but common sense and the data support doing away with the arbitrary six-feet of separation.”

O’Scanlon also argued that Murphy’s March 19th date was too late, and that restaurants should be allowed to sit more than eight people to a table for Mother’s Day.

“Let’s be dynamic here and lift the restriction on tables of more than eight in time for Mother’s Day,” O’Scanlon added. “We’re going to limit the number of family members who can treat Mom to dinner. Really? We can’t let sons and daughters – who know each other’s vaccination status – gather around the table on Mother’s Day? New Jerseyans have been following the rules for 14 months. We shouldn’t have to wait until May 19 to take care of this.”

