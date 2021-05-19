Even the ‘Morning Joe’ crew thinks Phil Murphy’s mask fixation is stupid

If you’re a Leftist and you’ve lost the MSNBC Morning Joe talking heads, Save Jerseyans?

Not good.

–

But that’s the position Phil Murphy found himself in on Tuesday’s edition of Joe Scarborough’s obnoxious talking head program:

BRZEZINSKI: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says it’s too soon to drop his state’s indoor public mask rules. New Jersey will continue to require all people vaccinated or not, to keep wearing masks indoors in public, making it the only state in the northeast not to adopt the new CDC mask guidance. Governor Murphy says the state is just not ready.

…

SCARBOROUGH: Follow the science. I mean, if we’re telling governors to follow the CDC for a year when Donald Trump’s president of the United States, shouldn’t they follow the CDC guidance when Joe Biden is president of the United States?

WILLIE GIST: Actually, in the state of New Jersey, almost 70% or maybe it’s pushed over a little since I last look, 70% of adults in New Jersey have at least one dose of the vaccine. So you’re getting up into where we heard about herd immunity numbers several months ago. and what’s also interesting is New Jersey has acted sort of in concert with New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut over this last year or so. They’ve been taking their cues from each other because the numbers were so bad here. New York announced starting tomorrow, it will follow the CDC guidelines, take off the mask. Pennsylvania did it a long time ago. Connecticut did it a long time ago. The numbers in new jersey are pretty good so this is a curious move by Governor Murphy. He really does stand alone. He’s not working with Governor Cuomo or Lamont in Connecticut anymore on this. He’s looking and saying, I don’t think we’re out of the woods. But if you look at the numbers, if this isn’t out of the woods, it’s hard to see where it would be. And I’ll just say, Joe, good luck getting people to wear masks through Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey shore. I think this just isn’t going to hold up.

SCARBOROUGH: Boy, we should all wish we were doing as well as New Jersey. If we could get that 60% over 70% like New Jersey, we are moving towards herd immunity. That’s the first thing.