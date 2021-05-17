PRIMARY 2021: Ciattarelli scrutinizes Singh’s praise of Obama’s infamous Cairo speech

GOP frontrunner Jack Ciattarelli is taking aim at fellow gubernatorial nomination contestant Hirsh Singh with a web ad highlighting Singh’s past praise of Barack Obama.

In 2009, Singh – a perennial candidate for New Jersey office who has unnsuccessfully run for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate over the past few years – lauded then-President Obama’s infamous Cairo speech a”simply beautiful” via social media. The address to the Muslim world was widely-panned by critics as, among other things, “a slap in the face to the Jewish people” and a prelude to a “nightmare” foreign policy failure in the Middle East over the next eight years.

The Ciattarelli ad making the rounds online this month urges New Jersey primary voters to not let Singh “con” them in light of the latter man’s endorsement of Obama’s “dangerous” speech:

Singh is running as a self-described MAGA conservative.

Ciattarelli and Singh will meet on stage this May 25th and 26th for back-to-back televised debates.

