REPORT: Congressman Kim accused of having been delinquent on his property taxes

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D, NJ-03) and his property tax history were once again a topic of discussion on Thursday.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, Kim is one of several House Democrats who fell behind on their obligations to pay taxes on property owned inside the District of Columbia:

“Kim rounds out the list of delinquent House Democrats. He failed to pay the full $4,184.96 owed for his D.C. property. Kim also failed to pay property taxes on the D.C. parking spot he owns, adding another $71.09 in payments he owed the district. A Kim spokesman blamed a mortgage company for the late payments, telling the Washington Free Beacon, ‘Congressman Kim recently refinanced his home earlier this year, at which time a prepayment was made to the escrow account to cover property taxes. The new mortgage company mistakenly underpaid by a little over $200. The balance has since been paid off.'”

Regardless of whether this incident an accident or not, this also isn’t the first time that Kim’s property taxes have emerged as a possible issue for the South Jersey Democrat.

Back during his inaugural run for office in 2018, it was revealed that Kim had availed himself of a property tax break on his Washington, D.C. condominium after registering to vote in New Jersey.

