Rizzo rolls out support from fellow pastors, ministers

What Republican gubernatorial candidate Phil Rizzo lacks in institutional support he continues to try to make up for in faith-based support. On Tuesday, the Jersey City pastor’s campaigned rolled out a few dozen new endorsements from Garden State pastors and ministers.

“It is with great honor that as a leader in the faith community, I endorse Phil Rizzo for Governor of New Jersey,” said Pastor Dominick Cuozzo of New Egypt. “As a current member of Phil Murphy’s Interfaith Advisory Council, I can attest to the failed policies that his administration has embraced, and that Phil Rizzo is uniquely qualified to fill the leadership void in our state. We simply cannot fix the problem of big-government intrusion into our lives by electing more politicians, and New Jersey will be well served with Phil Rizzo as our next Governor.”

–

Rizzo’s religious beliefs and activities have emerged as an issue in his campaign, specifically his strongly-worded criticism of Catholics and his $1.6 million home owned by his church where Rizzo and his family reportedly reside tax free.

Here’s a list of the new endorsements:

Dominick Cuozzo – Pastor, New Egypt

Michael Dinges – Pastor, Clifton

Tim Flynn – Pastor, Riverdale

Phil Erickson – Pastor, Galloway

Matt Swiatkowski – Pastor, Kearny

Charlie Clark – Pastor, Berlin

Jeff McLeod – Pastor, Rio Grande

John Nemo – Pastor, North Bergen

Brian Fisher – Pastor, Sumerset

Dan Bell – Pastor, Forked River

Brian Miller – Pastor, Sumerset

Jose Santos – Pastor, Plainfield

Clenard Childress – Pastor, Montclair

David Bulka – Pastor, North Caldwell

Dan Hodge – Pastor, Caldwell

Jim Madden – Pastor, Wrightstown

Jerry Rice – Pastor, Northfield

Avraham Sharaby – Rabbi, Lakewood

Ethan Swiatkowski – Pastor, Lyndhurst

Daniel A. Clark – Asst. Pastor, New Egypt

Jeff Knight – Pastor, Lakehurst

Rick Hagedorn – Pastor, Jersey City

George Yurick – Pastor, Glouster

Brian Phalon – Pastor, Sparta

Michael Clark – Youth Leader, Berlin

Josh Bell – Ministry Leader, Browns Mills

Lou Guarneri – Pastor, Lawrenceville

Dean Bult, Sr – Pastor, Galloway

Michael Bult – Admin. Pastor, Galloway

Ron Barber – Pastor, Evesham

Gary Clark, Pastor, Turnersville

Arlan Davis, Ministry Director, Wrightstown

Shariff Elmeaze – Ministry Leader, Riverside

Pat Higgins – Pastor, Hainesport

David Pottberg – Pastor, Garfield

Aaron McCullah, Pastor, Willingboro

John Burlaga – Ministry Leader, Mt. Holly

James Fulleylove – Pastor, Mays Landing

Joe Crilly – Pastor, Leonardo

Kevin DeAngelo – Pastor, Keyport

Rick Rule – Pastor, Clark

Gene Donohue, Ministry Leader, Whiting

Paul Fedena – Pastor Emeritus, Lawrenceville

Mike Bliss – Ministry Leader, Laurel Springs

Justin Warner – Pastor, Howell

Mike Clark Sr – Assistant Pastor, Berlin NJ

Edward P. Dellorco Sr – Ministry Assistant, Hammonton

Joseph Kaiser – Evangelist, Blue Anchor

Mike Dellaperute – Pastor, Little Egg Harbor

Jared Foster – Youth Pastor, Millville

Wayne Foster – Pastor, Millville

Tony Paskitti – Deacon, Old Bridge

Ron Giordino – Ministry Leader, Carney’s point

T. J. Bradbury – Ministry Leader, Chesilhurst

Joseph Kresefsky – Messianic Rabbi, Washington Boro

Chris Hussey – Pastor, Port Murray

–