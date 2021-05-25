Rizzo rolls out support from fellow pastors, ministers

What Republican gubernatorial candidate Phil Rizzo lacks in institutional support he continues to try to make up for in faith-based support. On Tuesday, the Jersey City pastor’s campaigned rolled out a few dozen new endorsements from Garden State pastors and ministers.
“It is with great honor that as a leader in the faith community, I endorse Phil Rizzo for Governor of New Jersey,” said Pastor Dominick Cuozzo of New Egypt. “As a current member of Phil Murphy’s Interfaith Advisory Council, I can attest to the failed policies that his administration has embraced, and that Phil Rizzo is uniquely qualified to fill the leadership void in our state. We simply cannot fix the problem of big-government intrusion into our lives by electing more politicians, and New Jersey will be well served with Phil Rizzo as our next Governor.”
–
Rizzo’s religious beliefs and activities have emerged as an issue in his campaign, specifically his strongly-worded criticism of Catholics and his $1.6 million home owned by his church where Rizzo and his family reportedly reside tax free.
Here’s a list of the new endorsements:
Dominick Cuozzo – Pastor, New Egypt
Michael Dinges – Pastor, Clifton
Tim Flynn – Pastor, Riverdale
Phil Erickson – Pastor, Galloway
Matt Swiatkowski – Pastor, Kearny
Charlie Clark – Pastor, Berlin
Jeff McLeod – Pastor, Rio Grande
John Nemo – Pastor, North Bergen
Brian Fisher – Pastor, Sumerset
Dan Bell – Pastor, Forked River
Brian Miller – Pastor, Sumerset
Jose Santos – Pastor, Plainfield
Clenard Childress – Pastor, Montclair
David Bulka – Pastor, North Caldwell
Dan Hodge – Pastor, Caldwell
Jim Madden – Pastor, Wrightstown
Jerry Rice – Pastor, Northfield
Avraham Sharaby – Rabbi, Lakewood
Ethan Swiatkowski – Pastor, Lyndhurst
Daniel A. Clark – Asst. Pastor, New Egypt
Jeff Knight – Pastor, Lakehurst
Rick Hagedorn – Pastor, Jersey City
George Yurick – Pastor, Glouster
Brian Phalon – Pastor, Sparta
Michael Clark – Youth Leader, Berlin
Josh Bell – Ministry Leader, Browns Mills
Lou Guarneri – Pastor, Lawrenceville
Dean Bult, Sr – Pastor, Galloway
Michael Bult – Admin. Pastor, Galloway
Ron Barber – Pastor, Evesham
Gary Clark, Pastor, Turnersville
Arlan Davis, Ministry Director, Wrightstown
Shariff Elmeaze – Ministry Leader, Riverside
Pat Higgins – Pastor, Hainesport
David Pottberg – Pastor, Garfield
Aaron McCullah, Pastor, Willingboro
John Burlaga – Ministry Leader, Mt. Holly
James Fulleylove – Pastor, Mays Landing
Joe Crilly – Pastor, Leonardo
Kevin DeAngelo – Pastor, Keyport
Rick Rule – Pastor, Clark
Gene Donohue, Ministry Leader, Whiting
Paul Fedena – Pastor Emeritus, Lawrenceville
Mike Bliss – Ministry Leader, Laurel Springs
Justin Warner – Pastor, Howell
Mike Clark Sr – Assistant Pastor, Berlin NJ
Edward P. Dellorco Sr – Ministry Assistant, Hammonton
Joseph Kaiser – Evangelist, Blue Anchor
Mike Dellaperute – Pastor, Little Egg Harbor
Jared Foster – Youth Pastor, Millville
Wayne Foster – Pastor, Millville
Tony Paskitti – Deacon, Old Bridge
Ron Giordino – Ministry Leader, Carney’s point
T. J. Bradbury – Ministry Leader, Chesilhurst
Joseph Kresefsky – Messianic Rabbi, Washington Boro
Chris Hussey – Pastor, Port Murray
–