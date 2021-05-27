Rizzo calls on Singh to dismiss advisor after confrontation with Ciattarelli’s wife

The always classy Hirsh Singh campaign is in a bit of hot water tonight, Save Jerseyans, after video surfaced of Singh advisor and Michael Scott look-alike King Penna participating in what appeared to be a taped ‘ambush’ confrontation with Jack Ciattarelli’s wife during Tuesday’s heated NJ 101.5 debate.

Whatever plan the always-controversial North Jersey consultant Penna may’ve had backfired, by the way, when Melinda Ciattarelli’s extra-salty Jersey Girl retorts garnered sympathy and praise online. She even got some indirect support from an unlikely source: one of her husband’s primary opponents.

–