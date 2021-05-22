Singh backs out of debate; Ciattarelli offers to debate him “in the basement of his parents house”

The Singh campaign just unexpectedly upended next week’s debate schedule, Save Jerseyans.

You may’ve missed it on Friday, but Matt Arco of NJ.com confirmed a Singh Facebook post in which the perennial candidate abruptly declared that he’s dropping out of one of two primary debates scheduled for next week. The Tuesday debate on NJ 101.5 is in-person; the second PBS debate at issue is remote, and Singh has since decided that’s unacceptable. Both programs

–

Field frontrunner Jack Ciattarelli – who is set to debate Singh in the one-on-one encounters – accused his opponent of cowardice. Ciattarelli also took a dig at the fact that the 30-something Singh who is largely funding is campaign with a personal loan and two large family donations still lives at home with his parents.

wrote Ciattarelli on Facebook “He knows that after five failed campaigns his lies are wearing thin with New Jersey voters,”. “ To be clear, I’m prepared to debate him at any time anywhere. Even in the basement of his parents house where he lives and doesn’t pay taxes.” – Jack Ciattarelli is spreading more LIES with your taxpayer dollars,” countered Singh in his own post “Never-Trump RINOis spreading more LIES with your taxpayer dollars,” countered Singh. “RINO Jack and liberal PBS News want a VIRTUAL debate with proof of vaccinations and Covid tests.” – Meanwhile, the debate host insists the remote format was in place from the beginning which, if true, casts doubt upon Singh’s premise. “From the very start of our planning of this event, it was made clear that this event would be virtual,” NJ PBS spokeswoman Debra Falk told NJ.com. – We’ll keep you in the loop…

–