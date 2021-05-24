Small business group calls on Murphy to end $300 federal unemployment benefit

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy’s latest decision to end social distancing restrictions is welcome news at the Jersey Shore ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, but a leading small business group is pointing out the obvious: “significant challenges remain” including a labor shortage driven by extended and expanded unemployment benefits.



“The easing of government restrictions and the reopening of the economy, is the first big step in the right direction for small business recovery,” said National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) NJ State Director Eileen Kean. “Main street businesses are delighted that normalcy is around the corner and limitations are being lifted for Memorial Day weekend. It is a huge relief that the kick-off to summer is a reopening, but significant challenges remain. Many small businesses still can’t hire help and it is time for New Jersey to join other states that have eliminated the additional $300 federal unemployment benefit that is keeping potential employees from rejoining the workforce.”

Reports of widespread labor shortages have impacted many businesses in New Jersey but the problem is particularly acute at the Jersey Shore. States like Texas have already suspended the extra $300 supplementary payments. N.J. GOP gubernatorial frontrunner Jack Ciattatelli has pledged to suspend them assuming, of course, they’re still an issue by the time he would take office in January.

