Rep. Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) joined 34 House Republicans on Wednesday voting in favor of a commission to purportedly probe the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. Whether any real investigating will go down or it quickly devolves into a partisan show remains to be confirmed, Save Jerseyans.

New Jersey’s only other Republican in Congress – Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) – voted no.

–

The measure passed the narrowly-Democrat U.S. House in a 252-175 vote.

–