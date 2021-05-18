Stockton will mandate racism classes for freshmen

The 1619 Project’s brainwashing is kicking into high gear, Save Jerseyans.

On May 6th, Stockton University’s Board of Trustees voted to mandate two classes in race and racism for all incoming students. The requirement will begin this fall for the class of 2025.

–

“One course alone will not be effective,” said Donnetrice Allison, a professor of “Africana Studies” at the South Jersey college. “If we are ever to address the racial issues this country continues to grapple with, students need to understand that there are levels to racism and that to some degree it is within every field of study.”

“This can’t just be for students who want to major in the subject,” Allison continued. “This is something everyone must understand if we are to eradicate racism and promote equity and diversity. You have to understand the history to support change.”

So this won’t be a balanced discussion of race and racism in America.

Alternative views won’t be entertained.

Different opinions won’t be afforded a “safe space” on campus.

That “within every field” comment is the giveaway. The leadership of Stockton should have enough intellectual integrity to call it for what it is – “critical race theory” – and quit pretending this is anything other than an attempt to bully impressionable 18 and 19 year olds into adopting a warped view of American history.

Pray for these college kids. They’re under siege and they don’t even know it.

–