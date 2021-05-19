You are Here
The legislation to replace Murphy’s executive orders is a bad joke

Well, we’ve had our first preview of legislation to replace Governor Phil Murphy’s executive powers on Tuesday, Save Jerseyans, and if you were naive enough to think you’d be more free if it passed? You haven’t been paying attention. At all!

As predicted, the legislation is pretty much a codification of Murphy’s current executive authority. Yes, there is now technically a legislative check (it only took them 15 months!) and a time limit (until the end of the year), but Murphy still gets to be a dictator from now through Election 2021 and the end of year. And why the end of 2021 given that restrictions are going away everywhere else in the country? Could it possibly have something to do with reelection?

News12’s Alex Zdan broke it down on Twitter:

So instead of being a dictator in his own right for another year or more, Save Jerseyans, Phil Murphy would be an Ancient Roman-style dictator under this legislation. Forgive me if I don’t sing my enthusiasm!

