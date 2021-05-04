The N.J. GOP slightly closed the Democrats’ voter registration gap in April 2021

It’s a small victory, but state Democrats’ registration advantage over the N.J. GOP actually shrunk slightly in April.

Last month, New Jersey added 3,062 new Republicans compared to 2,906 Democrats and 2,375 unaffiliated new voters according to information made available online by the Secretary of State’s office.

Overall, the state has registered 15,061 new Democrats and 5,844 new Republicans beginning January 1st through the end of April 2021.

Republicans have the lead in only one of the state’s 12 congressional districts: NJ-04 represented by long-time Congressman Chris Smith (R).

The GOP leads Democrats in registration in only 11 of 40 state legislative districts: 1, 9, 10, 12, 13, 23, 24, 25, 26 30 and 40.

