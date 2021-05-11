“Unmask our children” rally draws a crowd in Manahawkin

Supporters of an Ocean County nurse suspended for refusing to wear a mask at school rallied in Manahawkin on Monday, Save Jerseyans.

Erin Pein – who has made the cable television rounds in recent days – is quickly becoming an issue in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Both long-shot first timer Phil Rizzo and perennial candidate Hirsh Singh shared videos with Pein on April 25th. Supporters point out that the risk to children and education system workers is minimal compares to the negative impacts of forcing children, especially young kindergarteners and grade schoolers, to wear masks for hours without interruption.



Here’s some video clips from the event: