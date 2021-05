#NJ #COVID19 Case update for 5/12.

Reported: 858

Adds: 1106

Deletions: 642

Net: 464

DoD Change: 464

Deletion day #17. Now crossed over 18,350 deletions in the last 2.5 weeks.

Mass deletions have now moved into mid-April. How are we still deleting cases every day before then? pic.twitter.com/JnIxINheQn

