#NJ #COVID19 Case update for 5/16. Final day of mass deletions?

Reported: 559

Adds: 683

Deletions: 457

Net: 226

DoD Change: 223

Now up to 20,617 deletions over 21 days. Deletes have moved into 2nd wk of May. If auto deletes were 1 time, why are we still deleting earlier cases? pic.twitter.com/MO7ed7a0HA

— Woke Zombie 😊 (@foogatwo) May 16, 2021