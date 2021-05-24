UPDATE: Rev. Murphy relents, will allowing dancing over Memorial Day Weekend

At the end of Footloose? The Rev. Shaw Moore relented and the kids of Bomont got to hold their prom in the old Grain Mill just outside of town. Shaw offered a heartfelt mea culpa from the pulpit before the big dance during which he discussed the importance of ‘letting go’ and trusting the people he’s charged with leading.

We didn’t get any of that from Phil Murphy on Monday. He did, however, announce that masks aren’t the only thing going away effective Friday May 28th. The ridiculous restrictions on dancing are going away, too, as is the 6-feet social distancing rule which acted as a de facto capacity limit for most establishments.

Effective June 4th, limits for large venues including concert halls and stadiums will also go away…

We are very excited with @GovMurphy’s announcement today that will allow events to return at full capacity as of May 28 🙌 pic.twitter.com/O0UFfGiV1V — MetLife Stadium (@MetLifeStadium) May 24, 2021

It’s a dramatic reversal, Save Jerseyans.

Not because the data suggests we shouldn’t be reopening this quickly. If anything, the data confirms that we should’ve been reopened awhile ago.

What’s crazy is that one week ago Murphy was STILL holding onto New Jersey’s indoor mask mandate despite the CDC saying it was no longer necessary.

No one did (because most of them are wimps, and the few who aren’t have given up on getting a straight answer), but someone should’ve asked Phil a simple question: what changed in the last week?

We know he didn’t see the light like Rev. Shaw. He might be feeling the heat.

The best explanation is, of course, that the realities of political science were weighing upon his reelection bid especially with Memorial Day Weekend only days away.

The next battle: free our kids from continuing restrictions at summer camps, daycares and schools that make even LESS sense for them than they did for the adults.

