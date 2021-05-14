Whitman threatens to leave the GOP, form third party; who wants to tell her no one cares?

Christine Todd Whitman is back in the news, Save Jerseyans, this time as part of a reported group of “over 100 Republicans” (per The New York Times) threatening to leave the GOP and form a third party if Donald Trump remains influential in setting the party’s trajectory.

Who wants to tell her that no one cares, Save Jerseyans? I’ll do it if you won’t!

–

Our state’s least popular former Republican governor – who destroyed our pension system and lied to 9/11 first responders – has been dumping on the modern GOP for a decade and a half at this point. She’s been a shrill Trump opponent for years. She spoke at the DNC in 2020. She even thought Mitt Romney’s 2012 campaign was “shameful”!

The “R” at the end of Christine’s tarnished name has been a hallow ornament for longer than some first-time 2021 voters have been alive. I’m not someone who throws the ‘Republican In Name Only’ label around lightly, but in this case, the shoe fits. She’s a true RINO. One of the last.

At what point does the same old group of spineless, self-loathing RINOs lose the right to call themselves Republicans?

Poll after poll and election after election proves that the Never Trumper faction of the GOP represents a small, electorally insignificant faction of the party.

George W. Bush’s approval rating at the end of his second term was 75%.

Trump’s was 82%.

The best thing that could happen to the GOP ahead of 2021 would be for Liz Cheney, Christine Whitman, and their fellow GOP turncoasts to finally update their party affiliation to reflect how they’ve been behaving for years. Keeping them around only allows the media to dishonestly pretend that there are legions of Republicans in the ranks who are ashamed of Republicanism.

The sooner they go? The sooner the better off we’ll be.

