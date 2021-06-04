Zwicker (D-16) caught on tape dismissing protesters challenging Murphy’s power grab

Andrew Zwicker (D-16) is a known snob, Save Jerseyans, which isn’t anything unusual for Central Jersey Democrats. Back in 2017, the Assemblyman landed in hot water for inferring that a huge portion of his own district is populated by unsophisticated hicks.

Leopards never change their spots. Four years later, Zwicker (now running for the state Senate to succeed the retiring Kip Bateman) is one tape dismissing protesters challenging the legislation, passed on Thursday, to memorialize Phil Murphy’s emergencty powers.

–

You can check out the video below of Zwicker (on the right if you’re facing the State House) aggressively and dismissively waiving his hand in the direction of the hundreds of protesters assembled outside the State House as the Democrat legislative leadership rushed the bill through both chambers.

Zwicker’s arrogant display – on a day when Trenton’s arrogance was center stage – wasn’t lost on many protesters and some members of the opposition.

“It’s one thing for Asm. Zwicker to play his usual role as a rubber stamp for Phil Murphy’s draconian executive overreach, but for him to come out of the State House, gawk at and dismissively gesture towards the parents, children, and teachers who assembled to protest that overreach? That’s behavior unbecoming of a legislator,” said Mike Pappas, a former Congressman for New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District and Zwicker’s presumptive fall 2021 opponent.

“The requests of the folks who came to the State House yesterday are completely reasonable, they are trying to reclaim their right to parent their children the way they see fit,” added Pappas. “Asm. Zwicker clearly thinks he knows better than them – the steps of the State House might as well have been an Ivory Tower, given Zwicker’s condescending appearance there yesterday.”