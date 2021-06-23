Bergen lectures woke Randolph BOE after contentious meeting

Assemblyman Brian Bergen (R-25) wasn’t impressed by the behavior of Randolph Board of Education members at Monday night’s meeting despite the woke board’s decision to restore holidays (!) to the school calendar.

Bergen penned a letter to the board after the meeting expressing his disappointment with how the public’s concerns were handled.

–

“I’d like to remind you that in the 2019 election Susan DeVito was the top vote getter in the school board election and received just 2,475 votes,” wrote Bergen. “That is over 2,000 more people than voted for any of the three candidates in 2019. This should be a wakeup call for the Board of Education to remind you that you are representatives of the community.”

Bergen, a war veteran, also chastised the board for using veterans as “pawns” by injecting Veterans Day into the contentious meeting.

Click here to read the full letter.

Randolph Township lies inside Bergen’s suburban Morris County district.

–