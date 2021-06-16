Boebert cleared of bogus January 6th riot smear

Mikie Sherrill’s January 6th narrative continues to implode.

It’s been 154 days since Sherrill (D, NJ-11) baselessly accused Republican members of Congress of leading “reconnaissance” tours ahead of the Capitoll Hill riot. She’s now facing an ethics compaint for her reckless claims which – just to be clear – she has NEVER backed up six months later.

–

The latest: on Monday, the House Ethics Committee informed Colorado’s Lauren Boebert (R) that it would not investigate an allegation lodged by a Democrat member from Washington State that she helped the January 6th rioters.

Sherrill has yet to apologize for her own role in perpetuating the false narrative that members of Congress aided the rioters.

“Mikie Sherrill’s constituents deserve better than a representative who has spent months propagating an unfounded conspiracy theory to advance her partisan agenda rather than doing her job,” said NRCC Spokeswoman Samantha Bullock.

So to review, Save Jerseyans, Boebert has been cleared by the Ethics Committee.

Sherrill is still facing a complaint.

Finally… a little justice! Albeit temporary. We’ll take what we can get.

–